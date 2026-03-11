‘I Do Whatever the F*ck I Want’: Noem Sidekick Trump Is Interrogating Staff About Reportedly Boasted Prez Would Pardon Him

Longtime Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski reportedly boasted that he was essentially immune from consequences because President Donald Trump would pardon him.

Lewandowski most recently served as a top aide to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and he’s expected to leave the department when Noem does at the end of the month.

Noem’s ouster came days after she was grilled at a congressional hearing about a $220 million campaign ad in which she starred. The recipients of those contracts were alleged to have ties to both Noem and Lewandowski, but the parties involved have denied it.

Whatever the case may be, the situation has gotten the attention of Trump. On Tuesday, it was reported that Trump had been asking aides if Lewandowski personally profited from the pricey campaign ad.

In a Wednesday report from The New York Post, sources claimed Lewandowski repeatedly boasted that he could do “whatever the f*ck” he wanted because Trump would simply pardon him. The report added:

The political pit bull made the remark on multiple occasions tied to his work as a special government employee, sources revealed in the wake of the DHS duo’s downfall. “I’m not worried. I do whatever the f–k I want. DJT will pardon me,” Lewandowski told one of The Post’s sources last year — making the flippant aside during a discussion about official actions. Another source said Lewandowski, who is expected to leave the department this month alongside Noem, “was telling people he was going to get [a] pardon so he didn’t have to worry.” Four other sources who have worked with Lewandowski said they didn’t hear the remark, but that it sounded like something he would say, citing their experience with him.

Lewandowski denied the allegations from the Post‘s sources, saying he “never said that” and that he has “no reason to receive” a pardon.

