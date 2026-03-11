MS NOW’s Lawrence O’Donnell Hits Trump ‘Clown of the Day’ Witkoff Over CNBC Hit: ‘He Said That!’

MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell roasted “Trump Clown of the Day” United States special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff over an appearance on CNBC during which he said something O’Donnell described as “stupid” and “deeply perverse.”

Witkoff appeared on Tuesday’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, during which he said he would take Vladimir Putin and the Russians “at their word” that they weren’t helping Iran target U.S. forces.

On Tuesday night’s edition of MS NOW’s The Last Word, O’Donnell tore into Witkoff and Trump over their professed trust in Putin:

O’DONNELL: Steve Witkoff obviously knew nothing about the Middle East or Vladimir Putin when Donald Trump chose him. And now that he’s met Vladimir Putin, he still knows nothing about Vladimir Putin, as he demonstrated so embarrassingly today when Carl Quintanilla at CNBC asked him why Donald Trump decided to allow Vladimir Putin to take full advantage of the explosive increase in the price of oil and profit off of that new price, a new price created by Donald Trump’s war. (BEGIN VIDEO CLIP) CARL QUINTANILLA, CNBC ANCHOR: Do we think that the Russians have shared intelligence about the location of U.S. military assets? And if they have, why would we be giving waivers on Russian oil sanctions? STEVE WITKOFF, TRUMP ENVOY: Well, I’m not an intel officer, so I can’t tell you. I can tell you that yesterday on the call with the president, the Russians said that they have not been sharing. That’s what they said. So, you know, we can — we can take them at their word, but they did say that. (END VIDEO CLIP) O’DONNELL: We can take them at their word. He said that. Donald Trump’s clown of the day, Steve Witkoff, says we can take Vladimir Putin’s word for it that Russia has not been helping Iran target attacks on American military personnel. That is the single worst thing Vladimir Putin could possibly be doing to the United States in this war. And Vladimir Putin knows it. And Vladimir Putin also knows that Donald Trump has always behaved like Vladimir Putin’s trained puppy around the Russian dictator. Vladimir Putin knows that he has lied to Donald Trump to his face, and Donald Trump has then gone out to a microphone to tell the world, I believe Vladimir Putin. After credible reporting by MS NOW, The New York Times and The Washington Post that Vladimir Putin was helping Iran target the American military, which led to the deaths of seven American soldiers and injuring 140 American soldiers, all Vladimir Putin had to do was tell Donald Trump on the phone yesterday that he didn’t do it. Donald Trump might not actually be so stupid as to actually believe Vladimir Putin, but it doesn’t matter, because Donald Trump is deeply perverse enough to publicly claim to believe Vladimir Putin. And so is Steve Witkoff. Donald Trump’s breathtakingly incompetent real estate developer buddy Steve Witkoff does appear to actually be stupid enough to believe Vladimir Putin and to say on television that he believes Vladimir Putin.

Watch above via MS NOW’s The Last Word.

