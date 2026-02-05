Lindsey Graham Begs Fox News Viewers for Money Ahead of Midterms: ‘We’re Getting Wiped Out’ 

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) went on Fox News and begged viewers to “pray” and donate money to his campaign war chest ahead of this year’s midterms.

Historically, the president’s party does poorly in midterm elections. So far, polling indicates that Republicans are likely to lose their narrow majority in the House. The Senate, which the GOP controls 53-47, is in firmer control, but even this majority is now in question, given President Donald Trump’s approval rating, which is languishing in the low 40s or high 30s, depending on the poll.

Graham, who is in a safely Republican seat and is up for reelection this year, went on Thursday’s edition of Hannity, where he implored viewers to give to his campaign. The senator said he would give half the take to other Republican candidates.

“I want every Republican and Democrat to vote as to whether or not we should eliminate sanctuary cities,” Graham said. “If we don’t, we’ll never end the fraud. How can you help? You can pray.”

Graham went on to say that volunteering for the Republican Party is also an option, but that it is best to give money:

You can volunteer. You can make phone calls. You can knock on doors. But you can give! I’ve been out-raised twice in the last two quarters. They’re killing us money-wise. I would rather have $10 from a million people than one guy giving me $10 million. Please go to lindseygraham.com tonight and give what you can, and do it every month until the election. There are millions of people watching. If you can give $10, $20, whatever you can give, I’m gonna take half that money and give it to my fellow Republicans to hold the Senate. If we hold the Senate, we get judges through. If we have the Senate, I’ll be Judiciary chairman in ’27, and we’ll get the train running again for judges. lindsey graham.com. You can pray, you can volunteer, but please give. We’re getting wiped out financially. I don’t know where the hell all this money’s coming from, but everybody out there, if you can help, help tonight. The money goes to a good cause. It’s gonna save our country. God bless Donald Trump.

If Lindsey Graham begging for money on Fox News sounds familiar, that’s because he’s done it before. When running for reelection in 2020, Graham told viewers, “I’m being killed financially.” In 2023, an emotional Graham asked viewers to donate to Trump’s campaign after Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

“I’m sorry I’m so upset. But please help President Trump,” the senator said at the time.

Watch above via Fox News.

