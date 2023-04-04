Emotional Lindsey Graham Begs Fox News Viewers to Give Trump Money After Indictment: ‘I’m Sorry I’m So Upset’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) got the vapors on Tuesday night and beseeched Fox News viewers to give money to former President Donald Trump.

Trump was indicted in Manhattan hours earlier on 34 counts of falsifying business records stemming from 2016 hush money payments he doled out to two women with whom he had affairs. He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Republicans have blasted Democratic District Attorney Alvin Bragg and claim he’s engaged in a politically-motivated prosecution.

Graham appeared on Hannity, where the host asked him about the state of justice in the United States.

“Do you believe that equal justice under the law and equal application of our laws is dead?” Sean Hannity asked.

“It may be,” the senator replied before referring to the time Bill Clinton lied under oath in a deposition and when Hillary Clinton mishandled government emails on a private server. “But we got one last chance here to straighten this out. I just told you a Democratic president lies under oath regarding sexual matters. They’re not prosecuted. A Democratic secretary of state running for president destroys 33,000 emails under subpoena. They’re not prosecuted.”

Graham called the Trump case “legal garbage” and begged viewers to send the former president money for his 2024 presidential campaign, which he said is the only way the U.S. can avoid becoming a tinpot dictatorship:

And we do have one last chance to not become a banana republic. Twenty-twenty-four is the most important election in my lifetime. America literally is at stake as we know it, is at stake as we know it. I’m sorry I’m so upset. But please help President Trump. If you can afford five or 10 bucks, if you can’t afford a dollar, fine. Just pray. Make sure you vote as early as you can in your state. Don’t risk anything anymore. Vote as soon as you can. Pray for this country. Pray for this president. And if you’ve got any money to give, give it.

Graham concluded, “Let’s stand up for this president, let’s stand up for this country, and let’s don’t take this crap anymore. We all can help.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com