Prominent Republican Sounds the Alarm Over Trump Boat Strikes: ‘Members Are Very Concerned’

Former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-OH) sounded the alarm on Thursday over the Trump administration’s strikes on alleged drug runners during an appearance on MS NOW’s Morning Joe.

Turner’s comments came after host Joe Scarborough asked: “What are the top one or two questions that you would like answered that Pete Hegseth has refused to answer for the Armed Services Committees in the House and Senate?”

Turner replied:

Well, Joe, as you just indicated, I mean, as you were going over some of the scenarios and some of the outcomes that that are concerning here, you can understand that the discussions that are happening between members of Congress. You know, we start first with the the legal opinion under which these attacks on these boats first began. And members of Congress had questions as to whether or not the validity of the legal opinion, the construct of the legal opinion, and then the operations that that were being undertaken under the constructs of legal opinion. And then the questions that arose after the questions of this second tap, or however many taps it was that may have occurred here, that clearly, you know, fall under the law of war manual under the questions of the circumstances of this act.

But what’s really clear here is that, you know, this is not necessarily the the normal rules of engagement. This is not a battlefield. And where they’re undertaking these attacks under, you know, what is this issue of attacking the drug trade, you know, this is not the normal, you know, construct that we have of terrorism where we think of like ISIS, or Afghanistan, or Iraq. So there’s very much concerns where we all go back to the issue of the intelligence. And what intelligence is being used, what do we really know about these individuals? What do we know about this cargo? What do we know about the communications they hear? And quite frankly, many members have very much concerns as to whether or not the accuracy of what information is being used is to the level for us to even know what’s happening in this area. And members are very concerned.