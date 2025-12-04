NY Giants QB Jameis Winston References Infamous Crab Legs Scandal in Latest TikTok

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston joked about his infamous crab legs scandal in a TikTok posted on his personal account Wednesday.

In the video, Winston was shown waiting for a train at a New York subway station. With his back to the camera, the QB simply stared at an arriving train without saying a word. Text at the bottom of the video read, “In your 20s you will walk by the seafood section at Publix… It’s very you keep walking.”

In April 2024, Winston — then the star QB at Florida State University — was cited for stealing approximately $33 worth of seafood from a Publix in Tallahassee. Surveillance footage showed Winston leaving the store with crab legs and crawfish without paying for the items. When police arrived at his home, he claimed he simply forgot to pay for the food. At the time, Leon County Director of Law Enforcement Michael Wood reported that Winston was cooperative during the exchange and “seemed fairly honest.”

In addition to countless NFL fans being amused by the TikTok, at least one other player got a rise out of it. At the time of writing, the top comment was from Baltimore Ravens receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who said, “Bruh,” with a laughing emoji.