Radio Host Challenges Listeners To ‘Test’ Elon Musk Rally Gesture While They’re at Work and ‘See What Happens’

British talk radio host James O’Brien challenged listeners who don’t believe Elon Musk’s controversial post-inauguration rally celebration was a “Nazi salute” to “test” the gesture at their places of employment and “see what happens.”

Musk was in attendance at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. on Monday, joining a raucous crowd of MAGA supporters celebrating President Donald Trump’s return to the White House when he took to the stage.

While thanking supporters for their role in Trump’s victory, he placed his right hand on his chest before raising it in the air. He repeated the gesture toward the crowd behind him. Almost instantly, footage of the moment went viral, with accusations flying that Musk had mimicked the infamous Nazi salute and others arguing he did not.

Musk pushed back on the fallout and dismissed the criticism, calling it an overused political tactic.

“Everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired,” he quipped, before taking aim at his detractors: “My opponents need better dirty tricks.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) then came to Musk’s defense, stating that the move was simply “an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute.”

Nevertheless, O’Brien — discussing the incident on his show in the UK — offered listeners who didn’t believe Musk’s gesture was insidious to try it themselves in public.

Anybody minded to tell me that that’s not what Elon Musk was doing must encourage him to go and do it in Germany and see what happens. And in fact, if you don’t think it was a Nazi salute, why don’t you do it at parent night next time you’re at your kid’s school or or just do it now if you’re at work and see what happens. I think probably the best way to test it is to make sure you do it twice as well and make sure you hit your chest first before you throw your arm in there, just in case there’s any confusion about what’s actually going on. Just go do it next time you’re on telly, if you’re the kind of person that appears on [BBC] Question Time and see how you get on.

Continuing to argue his point, the host pointed to the billionaire’s expressed support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

I mean, it could be an extraordinary coincidence that he did two salutes identical to the Nazi salute shortly after expressing his belief that the party born from the ashes of the Nazi party, where they are currently adapting Nazi slogans to avoid criminality, could all be a complete coincidence. …Coincidentally, these opinions expressed by somebody who has subsequently given to Nazi salute at the Donald Trump inauguration.

Berating Musk, O’Brien added, quoting a listener:

Elon Musk is a Nazi or he’s stupid. And given that we keep being told he’s a genius, he must be a Nazi. I don’t know how far his ideology goes or whether or not he was caught up in that moment and just loved the idea of doing something absolutely outrageous.

