‘The View’ Hosts Outraged By Trump Inauguration — Even Those Who Didn’t Watch It: He ‘Had This God-Like Complex!’

The hosts of The View tore into President Donald Trump’s inauguration, even those who admitted to not watching the affair.

On Tuesday’s The View, the audience booed Trump’s inauguration before Behar could even say that’s what they were going to talk about.

“So yesterday,” she said as the crowd booed. “Did something happen yesterday?”

“Yes, it was Martin Luther King Day!” Ana Navarro said, getting the crowd applauding.

Behar said she watched the entire inauguration because she has a “masochistic streak” in her. Sara Haines said she watched the speeches, while Alyssa Farah Griffin tuned in like Behar for the event. Navarro and Sunny Hostin both said they skipped watching, though Navarro said she read coverage and read the transcript of Trump’s speech.

Haines said she was uncomfortable watching because the inauguration had a “God-like complex.”

She said:

I watched it, just the speech part. A lot of the revelry, it was hard because this is not someone I voted for so I did not feel like sitting around and watching it. But the speech itself. I remember when it was done, my first reaction was what is this country he speaks of because I immediately couldn’t reconcile the way I see the country and the people and how it is right now and where he saw it. He didn’t say carnage but he said carnage pretty much in everything else. You remember the reference from his first inauguration, he said carnage? I just kind of felt this dark feeling and then he had this kind of martyrl-ike, like, you guys are downtrodden and almost irreparably — you can’t save this place, but I can and like it had this godlike complex without any Jesus qualities.

She added that she was “disappointed” Trump was not more complimentary to former President Joe Biden.

Hostin said she decided to “protect” her “peace” so she attended an event held by her sorority and ate wings at Buffalo Wild Wings.

“I decided to protect my peace and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day yesterday, so I did not watch the inauguration. My sorority sisters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority incorporated had a service day yesterday,” she said.

She was outraged, however, that the inauguration was held on MLK day.

“One thing I did think about was the hypocrisy of having a man be inaugurated to be president on the same day as we commemorate MLK, and that same man saying he is going to get rid of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” she said.

Griffin took the most middle-of-the-road approach, saying she would “thank” Trump for any good that he does and also call him out for “reckless” policies. She said she was shocked to see Trump leave office in “disgrace” only to return to Washington DC as a “conquering king.”

Navarro blasted Trump for called himself a “peacemaker” and said she refused to watch a “single second” of the inauguration.

“I was in Guatemala for a funeral which reminded me how frail life is, and not to waste time on doing things that bring you no joy and make you infuriated like watching his swearing in so I didn’t watch a single second of it,” she said. “I did read the speech and I, you know, I read a lot about it and I saw pictures and when I was reading the speeches I was coming back, first of all, I’m going to pray for America, I’m also going to say, you know, he calls himself a peacemaker. He wants to invade Panama, people. Panama is our ally. They haven’t done a damn thing.”

