Republican Chip Roy Trashes Own Party’s Healthcare Bill in Committee Hearing: ‘Milquetoast Garbage’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) went off on the Republicans’ healthcare bill, saying that the legislation is not merely inadequate, but “milquetoast garbage.”

On Tuesday, the House Rules Committee convened to discuss the Lower Health Care Premiums for All Americans Act. It is the Republicans’ response after Congress failed to renew Covid-era healthcare premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act, which are set to expire on Dec. 31. Republicans oppose a renewal, without which beneficiaries under the ACA will see their premiums more than double, on average.

Under the GOP proposal, small businesses across industries would be permitted to unite to purchase coverage through association health plans in the hopes of lowering costs. The bill would also fund cost-sharing subsidies that some ACA recipients get to reduce their out-of-pocket expenses. Additionally, the legislation would require more transparency from pharmacy benefit managers, which have long been criticized for their role in the high cost of drugs.

During the hearing, Roy went off on both parties for the current state of health insurance:

And now we’re sitting here and we’re listening to nonsense about healthcare. My colleagues on the other side of the aisle [are] sitting here saying, “Well, you guys aren’t doing anything about the massive, expensive cost of healthcare.” Why do you think it is expensive?! Because you literally cut a deal with insurance companies to run healthcare. You think that’s gonna run wild? Yeah, that’s why they have 2,000% profit increases and the American people can’t afford to go to the doctor of their choice while we enrich insurance companies. And yet Republicans complain about it and then they’ll offer milquetoast garbage like we’re offering this week and then go home at Christmas and say, “Look at what we’re doing. We’re campaigning on reducing healthcare.” Well, congratu-friggin-lations. At some point, people will look at this body and say, “Maybe we should get rid of all 435 members of the House and 100 members of the Senate and start over because Congress is literally failing the American people.

Watch above via C-SPAN.