Trump Dismisses Question About Skyrocketing Healthcare Costs: ‘You Make It Sound So Bad’

On Friday, during an Oval Office bill signing ceremony that started more than two hours late, President Donald Trump dismissed a reporter’s question about skyrocketing healthcare costs, griping, “You make it sound so bad.”

“At the end of this year, those extended Obamacare subsidies expire,” said a reporter. “What’s your message to those 24 million Americans who will see their insurance premiums go up— ”

“Well, don’t make it sound so bad,” Trump interrupted, “because obviously, you’re a sycophant for Democrats. You’re obviously a provider of bad news for Republicans.” He went on to call Obamacare “horrible health insurance,” accusing Democrats of being “totally controlled by insurance companies.”

“I want to see the billions of dollars go to the people, not the insurance companies,” the president continued. “I want to see the people go out and buy themselves great healthcare. Much better healthcare at very little cost.”

After Trump first touted this idea to “give the money to the people to buy their own healthcare” in early November, one reporter asked, “Won’t Americans buy it from insurance companies?”

Meanwhile, Pod Save America host Jon Favreau wrote on X, “80 years as a human and 10 years in politics and he has no idea how health insurance works.”

Trump’s interruption in the Oval Office comes as the Senate on Thursday deadlocked on competing Democratic and Republican plans to prevent rising health insurance premiums, effectively ensuring that the Affordable Care Act’s expanded tax subsidies will expire at the end of the month.

Democrats failed to secure the votes to extend the subsidies for three years, while Republicans fell short with an alternative that would replace them with expanded tax-advantaged health savings accounts and limited direct payments of up to $1,500.

The stalemate continues to set up a major health care fight heading into next year’s midterm elections.

Watch the clip above via NewsNation.