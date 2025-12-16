Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) went off on his own party on Tuesday, accusing them of buying Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) vote for the National Defense Authorization Act.

At a House Rules Committee meeting on Tuesday, Roy declared he’s “sick” of political games he sees being played on his own side of the aisle. He even accused House Majority Leader Mike Johnson (R-LA) of buying Greene’s support for backing the NDAA.

Roy said:

Marjorie was given this vote this week to buy her vote on the National Defense Authorization Act. Everybody knows it. It happened right there on the floor of the House. The majority leader said, Marjorie, would you like to have your bill brought up to the floor? And guess what? Got a yes vote on a rule for the National Defense Authorization Act. And that’s the kind of s**t that keeps happening around this institution all the time, including on our side of the aisle. And I’m sick of it. And I’m sick of what happened in the Judiciary Committee when we should have done it there. We should have addressed it in the Judiciary Committee. The people who are supposed to be vanguards of the Constitution.

Roy also blasted a GOP-backed healthcare bill put forth after Congress failed to extend Affordable Care Act healthcare subsidies, which are set to expire on December 31.

“Republicans complain about it and then they’ll offer milquetoast garbage like we’re offering this week and then go home at Christmas and say, ‘Look at what we’re doing,'” he said. “‘We’re campaigning on reducing healthcare.’ Well, congratu-friggin-lations. At some point, people will look at this body and say, ‘Maybe we should get rid of all 435 members of the House and 100 members of the Senate and start over because Congress is literally failing the American people.'”

Watch above via C-SPAN.