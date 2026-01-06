Republican Senator Says Cuban Government Will Be Overthrown ‘This Year’ or ‘Next Year’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) predicted that the Cuban government would be overthrown as early as “this year” on Tuesday in the wake of the U.S. invasion of Venezuela.

Asked by NewsNation host Blake Burman whether he stood by his previous prediction that the fall of the Cuban government would take place soon after the fall of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro – who was captured by U.S. forces during the Trump administration’s invasion of Venezuela on Saturday – Scott said, “It’s going to be the end of the Diaz-Canel regime, the Castro regime, it’s going to happen. We’re in the process of it happening now.”

“Within weeks or months?” pressed Burman, to which Scott replied, “Everything takes longer than you think, right? You know, look, I’d like everything to happen today, for the kids of Venezuela, for the kids of Cuba, but I think it’s going to happen.”

He predicted, “I think it will probably happen maybe this year, maybe next year. It’s going to happen. I thought Maduro would be out by Christmas. It took a little bit longer. So who knows when it’s going to happen, but we’re gonna get democracy.”

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio both suggested that Cuba could be next following the invasion of Venezuela and capture of Maduro, Saturday.

“Look, if I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I’d be concerned,” remarked Rubio, while Trump declared, “Cuba literally is ready to fall.”

Cuba revealed on Monday that 32 of its citizens were killed during the U.S. invasion of Venezuela, which it described as a “criminal act of aggression and state terrorism.”

Watch above via NewsNation.