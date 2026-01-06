Katie Miller Boasts Her Child ‘Is Not Vaccinated At All’: ‘I Could Put Dirt In His Mouth and He Will Not Get Ill’

Former Trump administration official Katie Miller boasted on Tuesday that her youngest child with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller had not been “vaccinated at all.”

“I think more young moms, as they start asking the questions, are seeing what you and I both see, which is healthy children can do a lot better not being vaccinated,” said Miller during an interview with actress and former co-host of The View Jenny McCarthy:

I haven’t talked about this but my oldest child is fully vaccinated, my youngest child is not vaccinated at all. My oldest child had milk soy protein allergy and we had struggles breastfeeding. My third child was fully breastfed until age one. He is my healthiest child who never, ever gets sick. He’s never been on antibiotics. He is like, every day I could put like dirt in his mouth and he will not get ill.

McCarthy responded, “Honestly, this is what I’ve heard, and I did talks all over the country over the past fifteen years, talking to moms face-to-face who had a vaccine-injured child, or just woke up and did not do that, and they said ‘my child that is not vaccinated hasn’t been to the doctor in like eight years, doesn’t get sick, the strongest immune system, doesn’t have allergies.'”

KATIE MILLER: “My oldest child is fully vaccinated. My youngest child is not vaccinated at all. My oldest child had a milk soy protein allergy … My third child … never ever gets sick.” JENNY MCCARTHY: “This is what I've heard … over the country over the past 15 years.” pic.twitter.com/BXIIdoIZKQ — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 7, 2026

“It’s unbelievable how much healthier that generation is,” she concluded.

Miller has three children with her husband, between two and five years old, and is currently expecting a fourth.

Watch above via The Katie Miller Podcast.