Republican Strategist Says Trump ‘Did Crap the Bed Today,’ Tells Him to ‘Change Your Sheets’ After Bizarre Comments at Press Event

Republican strategist Scott Jennings gave a blunt assessment of former President Donald Trump’s appearance at Wednesday’s National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago.

Trump falsely called into question the race of Oakland-born Vice President Kamala Harris, whose father is Jamaican and whose mother was Indian. Normal people understand that this means Harris is of Jamaican and Indian descent. The former president, however, had some difficulty grasping this – or at least, pretended to.

“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black,” Trump said to a group of Black journalists. “And now she wants to be known as Black. So, I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black?”

The former president later added, “And then all of a sudden, she made a turn and she became a Black person.”

Harris responded to Trump’s comments on Wednesday night by saying in part that “the American people deserve better.”

Naturally, Trump’s comments made good segment fodder and CNN NewsNight was no exception.

“So what does it mean to turn Black?” host Abby Phillip asked. “I mean, first of all, it almost sounded like he’d been thinking about this for a long time and he’d rehearsed it in his head and then he finally came out with this new line of attack. But why?”

“I don’t know if I agree with that,” Jennings replied. “Look, first of all, I think he deserves some points for showing up at this thing and giving it a go. Where’s Kamala Harris today? Not there. But, that having been said, he did crap the bed today. The only question is whether he’s gonna roll around in it or get up and change the sheets.”

“That’s a good question,” Phillip replied. “What do you think?”

“My advice would be, get up and change your sheets, and do what your campaign is doing. The campaign knows how to prosecute the case, ok? They’re on the air with it to the tune of millions of dollars on her policy record. That’s what they should be doing. This is not gonna end the way he wants it to end. There’s a better way to do this and they know what to do, but it’s on him to do it. It’s on him to do it. My strong advice is to perform.”

