Byron Donalds Throws Down With CNN’s Pamela Brown Over Trump’s Anti-Weaponization Fund

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) threw down with CNN’s Pamela Brown on Thursday over President Donald Trump’s new $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund.”

“Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche declined to rule out that individuals convicted of assaulting law enforcement on January 6th, 2021, will be able to get money from this $1.8 billion fund. Where do you stand on that?” Brown asked.

“Well, first, let’s be very clear,” Donalds began. “Understand that there were many people that the Biden Justice Department overcharged with respect to what happened on January 6th. That is a fact. That’s what happened, if you look at some of the trials that were conducted there in that time period.”

Brown asked, “Should individuals convicted for violence against law enforcement, law enforcement that continues to protect you on a daily basis as a member of Congress, be eligible for compensation from the federal government? Yes or no on that?”

They continued:

DONALDS: Well, no, it’s more detailed than that. You’re just saying — BROWN: How is it? They’re convicted of attacking police officers. DONALDS: Let me explain why. Because if a judge, if the Justice Department official overcharges in that case, if they decide to then go and do other other prosecutions for political purposes…Then that, in my view, is not following the equal justice under the law, which is the law of the land here in our country. So under those circumstances, then, yes, this fund like this should be utilized. BROWN: So you’re not ruling this out either, that those convicted of attacking police officer could be compensated. You’re not ruling out that that could that should be a possibility. DONALDS: Look, I think that’s something where you — BROWN: Just to be clear. DONALDS: Hold on — That’s something where you have to actually watch the operations of this fund and what moves forward. What you’re trying to do is make an assertion where it doesn’t even exist today, and that’s what you’re doing. So don’t come in with a leading question trying to make an assertion that doesn’t exist because you’re trying to make it a political question. BROWN: No, I was just — DONALDS: Let’s just be fundamentally clear that there have been instances in the history of this country where our government has gone after our people based upon political means they have overcharged…So what I would say is, let’s not cheapen it and weaponize it just because we’re trying to make a political point. Let’s take a step back and understand that we have to have a federal government and a department of justice that looks at the law plainly and clearly, and does not weaponize it for political means.

Brown added, “All right. And I wanted to give you a chance to give your perspective here. But just to be clear, this isn’t anything I’m doing. I am a vehicle for what people in your own party, the concerns that they’re expressing.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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