‘They’re Planning on a Draft!’ The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Insists Trump Will Force Civilians to Fight in Iran

The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed on Monday President Donald Trump was preparing to send civilians into war in Iran by way of a draft.

On Monday’s edition of The View, Goldberg cited a report from The Wall Street Journal that suggested that Trump was “in a panic” over the war and that he was seeking a way out of it. The discussion that followed touched on the war itself and the long-term future of the Middle East. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that Iran was “the biggest state sponsor of terrorism” and warned that a peace deal may not prevent from the regime from seeking retribution decades from now. That, Goldberg responded, is why she believes the U.S. will begin drafting citizens.

“And nothing goes away,” Goldberg said. “That’s why they’re planning on a draft. They’re planning on a draft, and you’re bitching and moaning that there are women who are part of the Army, Navy, and you’re getting rid of people and talking about who shouldn’t be– what the hell are you people doing?”

As noted in a report from Time, the Selection Service System announced earlier in April that it proposed a new registration process for draft-eligible citizens. The new process effectively makes registration automatic as opposed to requiring citizens to register themselves. Women would still register voluntarily under the new system.

Watch above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!