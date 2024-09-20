‘Those Are Your People Now!’ Sparks Fly On CNN As Conservatives Throw Down Over Trump And the Source of Anti-Semitism

Sparks flew on CNN This Morning Friday as conservative contributor Scott Jennings and anti-Trump GOP pollster Sarah Longwell debated the source of anti-Semitism in the U.S. following Donald Trump saying Jewish Americans will be responsible if he loses in November.

Jennings tried to flip the script on the left, saying, “Let’s talk about what’s going on on all these college campuses. Let’s talk about what’s going on on the streets in New York City. And he is talking about the policy. He did have strong pro-Israel policies. He did take a hard line against Iran. And right now, the U.S. government is…”

After the panel began talking over each other, Jennings eventually concluded, “The anti-Semitism problem in this country is on the left, it’s not on the right!”

“No, no, no, no, no, no,” said Longwell, adding, “It’s with the presidential nominee.”

“No way,” Jennings shot back.

Anchor Kasie Hunt interjected, “Scott, I’m not here to dispute that. We have seen anti-Semitism on display in college campuses. That point is taken. But also this happened with Donald Trump that he dined with Nick Fuentes.”

“Mark Robinson, Holocaust denier. Nominated,” Longwell added, referring to the Trump-backed candidate for governor of North Carolina who was revealed yesterday to have referred to himself as a “Black Nazi” on an adult website messaging board.

“Unbelievable,” Jennings fumed, adding:

If you guys want to draw, if you guys want to poo poo what we have seen on the streets of America in the wake of October the 7th, the amount of anti, ugly anti-Semitic people ripping down the posters.

“I agree with that, I won’t be voting for them for president,” hit back Longwell.

Panelist and civil rights advocate Maya Wiley then jumped in, “I run the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights coalition, co-founded by black people and by Jewish people. I have very many national Jewish organizations as part of this over 200 organization or coalition. We have had this conversation. Anti-Semitism is on the rise. One of the things we just saw this past week in our politics was an Arab-American woman testifying, including on anti-Semitism, including saying that the thing that unites us is organized extremist extremism, hate groups.”

“We’ve had hate crimes go up since 2016, historic levels year after year after year. And there is a direct link to Trumpism, ism ism, and to the rhetoric. And yes, is there anti-Semitism in this? Absolutely. Have we seen language? I don’t. My partner is Jewish. We cannot compare organized white extremism. I’m saying this is white supremacy and neo-Nazi-ism and [we can’t] equate that to kids on a college campus struggling with very difficult issues. And it’s our obligation to do a better job with how we…” Wiley continued as Jennings cut in:

I respect you. I respect you very much. And the work you’ve done, you cannot deny what we have seen in America since October the 7th. And it has only to do with one thing. Anti-Semitism is on the rise. And there are people who feel like now is the time to let it out. And it is ugly.

“It is ugly. And that is why we shouldn’t nominate a president who dines with white supremacists, who makes one of his key allies…” Longwell said as Jennings interjected, “Make apologies for it on the left. Go ahead. I’m not going to do it.”

“You are you are denying that exists on the right. You were you were stumping for Trump in a way that tries to ignore that he had he himself dined with a white supremacist. He cozied up to Marjorie ‘Jewish space lasers’ Greene,” Longwell countered.

“You’re making a tactical argument and I and everybody sitting at this table knows where the source of anti-Semitism is in this country. It is not on the right,” Jennings declared as the panel erupted.

“That’s an extreme statement,” Wiley said.

“What a denial,” added Longwell, insisting, “Hang on? Did Trump dine with Nick Fuentes? Is Nick Fuentes a white supremacist?”

“He did dine with Nick Fuentes, he should not be should not have done that,” Jennings conceded.

“Yeah?” Longwell questioned. “He should not have done that,” repeated Jennings.

“Okay. So now we know that it is not only on the left,” Longwell declared.

“So you’re saying one person who got invited to a stupid dinner…” Jennings replied as Longwell interjected, “It’s with your presidential nominee!”

“Versus the thousands upon thousands upon thousands of progressive activists in the streets? That’s the equivocation,” Jennings finished.

“Yeah, actually, that’s that’s an insane equivocation for you! These college kids who are wrong. I have denounced them,” Longwell said, arguing that Trump’s dinner with Fuentes who leads a white nationalist group called the “Groyper Army” was in fact worse.

“That’s your party now. Those are your people now,” Jennings hit back.

“Yeah, because I would never belong to a party with Mark Robinson and Donald Trump,” Longwell fumed.

Hunt took control of the heated conversation and moved on, noting, “Guys, this is obviously a very emotionally charged conversation.”

