Unearthed Video: Mark Robinson Claims Black Americans ‘Were at Their Highest’ During Jim Crow Era

Embattled North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said that Black Americans “were at their highest” under Jim Crow.

The comments were resurfaced in a report published by The Bulwark on Friday.

Robinson, who is the Republican nominee for governor, made the remarks in a 2020 speech to BLEXIT, a group of Black conservatives founded by far-right pundit Candace Owens.

“During Jim Crow, you can go back and you can look at it and the record will show you, that’s when Black folks were at their highest in this country,” Robinson said. “When the times were the toughest, that’s when they were highest. And why? Because they knew they had to rely on themselves.”

The newly-surfaced remarks are just the latest blow to Robinson’s foundering campaign.

On Thursday, CNN published an explosive and disturbing report about comments Robinson made while posting in a forum on the porn site, Nude Africa. In the posts, Robinson described himself as “a black NAZI,” said Adolf Hitler would be preferable to Barack Obama as president, bragged about sleeping with his wife’s sister, and expressed his affinity for transgender porn.

Robinson has a history of transphobic rhetoric.

The Republican gubernatorial nominee denies the account belonged to him. On Friday, the posts from the account were deleted.

The Bulwark uncovered other remarks by Robinson in which he blamed Black people brutalized by police for “acting the fool during the traffic stop.” In another video, the lieutenant governor refers to Don Lemon and Al Sharpton as “Sambo” and “Quimbo” – two slaves from Uncle Tom’s Cabin loyal to their White masters.

Robinson was hand-picked to be the GOP candidate this cycle by former President Donald Trump, who called him “Martin Luther King on steroids.“