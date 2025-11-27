Author and podcast host Tiffany Cross ripped the New York Times after President Donald Trump attacked a reporter as “ugly,” asking where their concern about his faculties has been for the last ten years.

Trump attacked New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers over a deep dive profile on aging that analyzed his shrinking schedule, his mystery MRI, “rambling” speeches, and ruminations on “the afterlife.”

In the middle of a lengthy lathery rant, Trump wrote “Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.”

On Friday’s edition of CNN NewsNight, guest anchor Erica Hill convened a panel consisting of to discuss the story and Trump’s attack:

HILL: Tonight, President Trump lashing out after “The New York Times” produced a detailed data-driven report and talking about how he may be showing some signs of aging. In that report, the “Times” writes, “Mr. Trump has fewer public events on his schedule and is traveling domestically much less than he did by this point during his first year in office,” noting that “– he also keeps a shorter public schedule than he used to,” and that “– most of his public appearances fall between noon and 5 P.M.” on average. President Trump is 79.

He responded by not only criticizing the report and defending his cognitive abilities, but also lashing out at one of the reporters, a woman, who he called, quote, ‘ugly inside and out.” Now, there are two reporters on that byline. The President did not personally attack the male reporter. So, I’m just curious what everybody made of the article.

CROSS: Now, “The New York Times” is saying, hey, we think this guy might be a little coo-coo. It’s like, where were you in 2016? Even recently, they wouldn’t even acknowledge Elon Musk Nazi symbol. They called it a hand gesture. But I think we, the American people have long seen —

(CROSSTALK)

CROSS: No, it wasn’t. But I think the American people have long seen a cognitive decline here. And look, I think on — we saw it with President Biden, as well. Very different circumstances. Donald Trump routinely lies. When he was just on the global stage, he started talking randomly about windmills and killing birds. And have you ever read the transcripts of some of the speeches he’s given?

FUGELSANG: It’s almost like you don’t appreciate that we’re going to finally have Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker back.

CROSS: I mean, I find it —

(CROSSTALK)

HILL: — before the next segment.

(CROSSTALK)

FUGELSANG: See? Don’t — stop saying Trump doesn’t make things happen for the economy.

CROSS: There’s a reason the White House took the transcripts down because when you read them they are nonsensical and they are burying this. So, I know everybody, you know the day before Thanksgiving everybody’s joking. But this is the President of the United States who routinely lies, routinely insults journalists, is eroding our core democratic structures here.

And there’s just nothing funny about it. And I just think we have to raise the red flag every single time we see this happen because a part of the reason why he’s been able to do this is because a largely — I would argue sometimes feckless beltway media that treated this like it was normal instead of saying, whoa, this is a huge problem.