‘Set It Up!’ White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Seizes on Piers Morgan’s Sit-Down Invite After Interview Gripe

Nick Fuentes seized on Piers Morgan’s invitation for an interview Thursday after the journalist sent out a video pitch to the far right streamer, who he said seemed “annoyed” at not having been allowed to appear on his show.

Morgan took to X showing a clip of an “annoyed” Fuentes griping that the journalist had reported on him but not hosted him on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“Okay, fair enough,” the journalist said after running the clip. “Maybe it’s time we had a chat so give me a call or a direct message – if that’s your thing – and we’ll do the interview, Nick Fuentes, and let’s see how you get on.”

Within an hour Fuentes, who has a history of pushing racist and anti-semitic views, replied agreeing the pair should “set it up”:

Let’s set it up, looking forward to it — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) November 27, 2025

Morgan’s invite went out just hours after his sit-down with Tucker Carlson went live on YouTube in which the conservative teased he’d put the Brit’s “views on free speech to the ultimate test.” That test involved, at one point, daring the journalist to say “f*ggot” on camera and mocking him when he refused.

Carlson, himself, divided conservatives and MAGA Republicans by hosting Fuentes in early November with many condemning the platforming as mainstreaming, from Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) to Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, who devoted an entire show of his own to a takedown.

Asked about Carlson’s conversation, President Donald Trump defended the former Fox News host’s freedom to talk to who he wanted but admitted he didn’t know “much about” his guest who he hosted for a dinner in Mar-a-Lago in 2022.