Trump Explodes Over NYT ‘Hit Piece’ — Touts ‘Perfect’ Cognitive Exam While Making an Utterly Embarrassing Typo

President Donald Trump unloaded Wednesday with a blistering early morning attack on New York Times reporter Katie Rogers, denouncing her as “a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out” and fuming at the newspaper’s deep dive “hit piece” on his stamina and reportedly slower pace in office due to his age.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, the president fumed that “The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again,” touting what he described as historic achievements and boasting he’d recently “aced” a “PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST.”

His tirade included the embarrassing typo that he “one our Nation’s Districts by 2750 to 550.”

He accused the Times of publishing “ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE” coverage and branded the paper “an ‘ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.’” He wrote:

The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again. I won the 2024 Presidential Election in a Landslide, winning all Seven Swing States, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a lot. I one our Nation’s Districts by 2750 to 550, a complete wipeout. I settled 8 Wars, have 48 New Stock Market Highs, our Economy is Great, and our Country is RESPECTED AGAIN all over the World, respected like never before. The last Administration had the Highest Inflation in history – I have already brought that down to normal, and prices, including groceries, are coming down. To do this requires a lot of Work and Energy, and I have never worked so hard in my life. Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE. This cheap “RAG” is truly an “ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.” The writer of the story, Katie Rogers, who is assigned to write only bad things about me, is a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out. Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record setting investment being made in America, they should only go up. There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST (“That was aced”) JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now! GOD BLESS AMERICA & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

Rogers’ article, co-written with Dylan Freedman and published Tuesday, detailed shorter workdays, fewer public events, and several moments in recent months when Trump appeared to doze off during meetings — observations the Times said were based on schedules, video footage, and accounts from those present.

The piece noted that Trump, now one of the oldest person to be president, has been increasingly selective about his public appearances, with most events clustered between noon and late afternoon. The article also focused on his MRI, “rambling” speeches, and ruminations on “the afterlife.”

Rogers added that the White House rejected any suggestion of decline.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised the president’s stamina in comment for the article, contrasting the current administration with that of his predecessor: “Unlike the Biden White House, who covered up Joe Biden’s cognitive decline and hid him from the press, President Trump and his entire team have been open and transparent.”