New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers sent President Donald Trump into a rage with a deep dive profile on aging that analyzed his shrinking schedule, his mystery MRI, “rambling” speeches, and ruminations on “the afterlife.”

The health questions that have swirled around Trump have only accelerated since he bragged to reporters about his performance on a cognitive test and what he described as a “perfect MRI.”

Those concerns took center stage in a new profile by Rogers and colleague Dylan Freedman that dropped Tuesday night. Some sample revelations and observations:

Mr. Trump appeared to doze off during an event in the Oval Office.

“I gave you the full results,” Mr. Trump told reporters, mischaracterizing the summary that was released by his physician, which did not say that Mr. Trump had an M.R.I. scan and contained few other details.

In September, the bruising on his hand, coupled with swollen ankles, caused observers on the internet to speculate wildly about his health.

Mr. Trump frequently muses about the effectiveness of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic — he refers to them as the “fat drug” — and talks about people he knows who have taken the medications, but his physician has not said if he takes one of the drugs himself.

In 2017, the first year of his first term, Mr. Trump’s scheduled events started at 10:31 a.m. on average. By contrast, Mr. Trump in his second term has started scheduled events in the afternoon on average, at 12:08 p.m.

The number of Mr. Trump’s total official appearances has decreased by 39 percent.

Mr. Trump has long rambled in his speeches; during his 2024 campaign and in his second term, the meandering has often been noticeable. He can veer off script to share stories that are sometimes riddled with untruths, such as his false claim that his uncle, John Trump, had taught the domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski at M.I.T.

There is one thing Mr. Trump is doing more of in his second term: talking about the afterlife. He has brought up heaven — and the question of whether he would get in — half a dozen times since taking office for the second time.

Trump reacted to the piece with a lathery and typo-tainted social media post.