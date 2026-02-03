Tommy Tuberville Wildly Claims ‘Half a Dozen’ Members of Congress Won ‘Bogus’ Elections

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) baselessly claimed that several sitting members of Congress weren’t truly elected because they won “bogus” elections.

Republicans in the Senate are currently trying to pass the SAVE Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship, such as a birth certificate or a passport, to register to vote. Opponents of the legislation say millions of U.S. citizens do not have those documents readily available, and some do not have the documents at all. The House passed the bill last year, but it faces an uncertain future in the Senate, where 60 votes are needed to advance it. Republicans control the chamber 53-47.

President Donald Trump has falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged against him and that the SAVE Act is necessary to ensure “election integrity.”

Tuberville appeared on Tuesday’s Kudlow on Fox Business, where he advocated eliminating the 60-vote threshold in favor of a simple majority if Republicans cannot get the votes.

“You have to be a United States citizen to vote in this country,” the senator said. “That is the number one thing. And then, of course, President Trump wants same-day voting, mail ballots, get rid of these voting machines. There’s a half a dozen people, whether it’s the House or Senate that are up here as we speak that did not get elected. It was all bogus because we’ve seen the evidence.”

Tuberville did not specify which members of Congress he believes won their seats in “bogus” elections, and he did not elaborate on the supposed “evidence.”

“And it’s just gonna get worse and worse with the American people saying, ‘Listen, we’ve got all of y’all up there, and you don’t do anything to straighten it out. We want closed borders, and we want fair elections.’ Those two things they are demanding. And as Republicans, we had better listen to them and do that or we’re gonna lose next fall.”

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

