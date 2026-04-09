Fox’s Mark Levin Smacks Around WSJ Over Criticism of Trump: ‘Six Guys Sitting in a Skyscraper’

Fox News’ Mark Levin dismissed The Wall Street Journal’s criticism of President Donald Trump’s Iran war endgame during a Thursday afternoon appearance on The Story.

Levin’s comments came after anchor Martha MacCallum read directly from a Journal editorial headlined, “Trump Declares Premature Victory in Iran.”

“This isn’t the only paper editorial that sort of sounds like this today,” asserted MacCallum before reading the following passage from the piece:

The unfortunate truth is that Mr. Trump put himself in this position. Inconsistent rhetoric on the war, claims of victory, and unleashing hell to Iran’s civilization, raise global fears and undermine support at home and abroad. The next test for Mr. Trump will be whether he takes his two-week ceasefire deadline seriously.

“So that you can sort of throw into a ball of coverage that is quite similar to that. What’s your reaction when you see that, Mark?” asked MacCallum.

“Well, I don’t normally waste my time reading editorial pages because I don’t care what about six guys sitting in a skyscraper have to say about anything. The fact of the matter is this: we wouldn’t be where we are today but for the fact that this president did something no president has done in half a century. He said enough is enough, we’re going to take care of this nuclear issue, we’re gonna take care this enrichment issue, they’re not going to get the blackmail us. They’re not gonna get to fund terrorism anymore. They’ve killed thousands of American citizens and military personnel. We’re not putting up with that anymore. They’re spreading terrorism all over the world. They tried to assassinate me. We’re not putting up with that anymore, we’re going to take care of this once and for all. We’re not going to push it off to the next generation,” began Levin. “My envoy came back, Steve Witkoff, he said they were bragging about the fact that they could have 11 nuclear bombs in 10 days. And I’m supposed to listen to Chuck Schumer? I’m suppose to waste my time with AOC? I’m supposed to care what some editorial page has to say.? He’s the president of the United States. He knows what he’s doing. My issue here is, they say premature, he’s sending mixed signals. Premature, I don’t think he’s premature at all, and he hasn’t sent mixed signals unless he wants to send mixed signals, and that’s the way he negotiates and so forth. So the fact of the matter is, this regime is dead. The question is whether we let it live, whether we allow it to breathe life into it, and that’s why these negotiations are critical.”

“If it were me, I’m not president, so I’m just projecting, I’d say, ‘Here are my 12 points. You surrender, or we’ll see you in a week or two. And that’s that.’ We’re not there negotiating any kind of deal, we’re negotiating their surrender. That’s my view. But this president has been up against the Democrats, he’s been up against the woke right, he has been up against media, he’S been up against the U.N., he been up against NATO, and he is doing the right thing!” continued Levin. “They’ve had 50 years to figure this out! And he’s figured it out, and he says no to all these other people, they’re wrong. What would we do today, Martha, if they had a nuclear weapon? They’d control the straits, and there’s not a damn thing we could do about it. They’d control the entire oil in that entire region. That whole region would change with China’s presence, with Russia’s presence, and so forth, and so on. Moreover, they keep threatening us. These are terrorists. These are suicide bombers. They’d be suicide bombers with nuclear weapons. And they could use those nuclear weapons to kill tens of millions of Americans. Donald Trump’s the president, He has to make those decisions.”

Watch above via Fox News.

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