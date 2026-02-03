CNN’s Manu Raju straight up asked House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-KY) on Tuesday why President Donald Trump had not been called to testify as part of the House investigation into late child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein.

Raju spoke to Comer on Capitol Hill after his Tuesday announcement that President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton will appear for a deposition on February 27 after initially pushing back against their subpoenas.

Trump called it a “shame” that Republicans were forcing the Clintons to testify, claiming, “I hate to see it,” but maintaining that Democrats “went after” him as well.

Some Democrats are vowing to drag Trump before Congress over Epstein if their party regains control of the House after the midterm elections.

“We are absolutely going to have Donald Trump testify under oath,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) told NBC News.

Raju put this possibility to Comer, citing the thousands of times Trump’s name appears in the latest DOJ release of 5,300 documents relating to Epstein.

“President Trump is mentioned more than a thousand times in these documents. Why not get more information from him? Try him to testify?” asked Raju.

Comer claimed Trump had already been sufficiently pressed on matters relating to Epstein, citing press questions on the subject.

“Well, I’ve noticed that every time you all do a gaggle like this with President Trump, somebody asks him about Epstein. So he’s been answering questions about Epstein,” said Comer.

Raju pointed out that the president had never been questioned under oath. Comer did not address the point directly, instead returning to the subject of the Clintons.

“Well, has Bill Clinton ever answered any questions on Epstein or Hillary Clinton? So this is going to be a new opportunity, and we’ll go from there.”

Trump has continuously made conflicting claims to the press about his relationship with Epstein, often shutting down reporters who push for further clarity.

The same day Comer claimed the president had been answering Esptein questions, Trump attacked CNN’s Kaitlan Collins after her question on the subject.

“You are so bad, you know? You are the worst reporter,” said the president. “No wonder. CNN has no ratings because of people like you. You know, she’s a young woman. I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile. I’ve known you for 10 years. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a smile on your face.”

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!