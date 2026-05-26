Trump Crew Lashes Out at CNN With Blizzard Of Attacks After Trump Sleep Segment

President Donald Trump’s official “Rapid Response” account lashed out at CNN after a damning segment accusing the president of frequently lapsing into sleep during public events, and diagnosing him with “severe daytime somnolence.”

Trump paid a visit to Walter Reed Medical Center on Tuesday, which was accompanied by copious coverage of Trump’s health on cable news.

On Thursday’s edition of CNN News Central, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner gave a scathing report on Trump’s health to anchor Kate Bolduan that included deep concern over sleep episodes:

Tthe president has severe daytime somnolence. He falls asleep very often. He’s fallen asleep in the Oval Office on multiple occasions with people talking to him, in the cabinet room. And there was concern yesterday that he might have fallen asleep at Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day observances. And chronic insomnia is a severe illness. It can result in an increase in risk of dementia, a decrease in cognitive effects in older people. It’s equivalent to about increasing your age by about 3 1/2 years. It increases your cardiac risk of having a heart attack or developing congestive heart failure. And it — and it can produce a decline in your sort of mental functions. Like it could increase depression, anxiety. So it’s a real problem and the president appears to struggle to stay awake during the day. And I’d like to hear what the White House has done to evaluate why the president has this increased daytime somnolence and what they’re doing to improve that.

That coverage induced a social media meltdown from the “Rapid Response 47” X/Twitter account, which is an official White House channel. At last count, they fired off eight posts accusing CNN personalities like Bolduan, Jake Tapper, Kevin Liptak, Dana Bash, Josh Dawsey, Brianna Keilar, and others of falling alseep on the air using freeze-frames or short clips showing the personalities with their eyes closed:

Wow! @KateBolduan just fell asleep AGAIN as Fake News CNN was baselessly speculating about President Trump’s health. Really makes you wonder what these clowns are hiding about their own health. https://t.co/KxmbgNzfAH pic.twitter.com/0u3iXTeSAP — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 26, 2026

.@DanaBashCNN FALLS ASLEEP AHEAD OF HER 55TH BIRTHDAY NEXT MONTH. WHAT IS GOING ON? pic.twitter.com/NYtEzwnfcQ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 26, 2026

Renowned health expert @jdawsey1 falls asleep on the air. Sad! pic.twitter.com/D8kQIELkVb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 26, 2026

FLASHBACK: FAKE TAPPER APPEARS TO DOZE OFF THROUGHOUT HIS “SHOW” pic.twitter.com/LQQg1TrhzD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 26, 2026

Is “Dr. Jeremy Faust” sundowning? pic.twitter.com/1MCWrdVeuW — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 26, 2026

BRIANNA KEILAR SAYS NAP WENT “PERFECTLY” AFTER FALLING ASLEEP LIVE ON AIR. RUMOR IS SHE ALSO FAILED HER COGNITIVE EXAM (UNLIKE PRESIDENT TRUMP — WHOSE WAS PERFECT!) pic.twitter.com/wdaOCxDwsZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 26, 2026

The account also lashed out at Liptak on Tuesday morning over a separate report on Trump’s health and “mortality.”

Watch above via CNN News Central.

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