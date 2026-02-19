Trump Gives Grim Commentary on Nancy Guthrie Case: ‘Just In Terms of Strategy’

Fox News’s Senior White House Correspondent Peter Doocy asked President Donald Trump to weigh in on the ongoing Nancy Guthrie disappearance while traveling on Air Force One on Thursday.

“Boy, it’s so crazy, so bad,” Trump told Doocy about Guthrie – who has been missing since the beginning of the month in a case that has so far stumped investigators and led to a public outcry of concern.

“I didn’t like when they were talking about going after the pacemaker, and you know, before they even started going after it, they’re coming and reporting it,” Trump continued, before offering a grim assessment:

So if, in fact, they could do it that way, the person would say, “Well, I’m not going to let that happen,” right? So bad things would happen if you didn’t — not going to let that happen. I can’t imagine why they would have done that, just in terms of strategy, just one little piece. I don’t know. But we have to start reporting on other subjects also and see what happens. It’s a very sad situation. Yeah, I have to take off.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cut in there, saying the plane needed to take off.

“I’ll come back. All right? What do I have? Maybe I don’t have to. Have a good day. Thank you. I think I have to sit down,” Trump concluded.

Trump was referring to authorities telling the public earlier in the week that they were using a “signal sniffer” to try to detect Guthrie’s pacemaker. Nancy Guthrie, 84, is the mother of Today anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

