‘Trump Says He Is Aging in Reverse’: Fox News Host Gushes Over President’s Claim He Feels 50 Years Younger

On Thursday’s edition of The Five, Compagno and her co-hosts discussed Trump’s interview with Tom Llamas of NBC Nightly News. At one point in the interview, Trump again suggested he ranks among the best presidents, such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Some Trump supporters have even advocated putting him on Mount Rushmore.

Elsewhere, the president alleged – despite concerns about swollen ankles and bruises on his hands – he feels 50 years younger, which Compagno teed up by saying, “Sorry, Democrats, President Trump says he is aging in reverse.”

“I feel great,” the president told Llamas. “Physically and mentally, I feel like I did 50 years ago.”

“I’ll have what he’s having,” Compagno reacted, before turning to co-host Harold Ford. “Harold, Benjamin Button. What do you think about him compared to Honest Abe, good old George Washington?”

“I wish him the best, but he is nowhere close to George Washington, who saved the country, and Abe Lincoln, President Lincoln saved the country again, “replied Ford, a Democrat. “But I hear the president. Everybody wants to be on that mountain, and he has every right to talk that way. He projects, as he always does, confidence and strength. He looked good. He sounded good.”

Last month, The Wall Street Journal published a lengthy report about Trump’s health. The president reiterated to the Journal his longstanding aversion to exercise.

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring. To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me,” he said.

Trump also explained that he takes 325 milligrams of aspirin every day, allegedly to thin his blood. That, the president’s doctor said, is the cause of the hand bruising. The aspirin revelation prompted one CNN medical analyst to observe that Trump is “taking an unorthodox dose of aspirin.”

