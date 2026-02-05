CNN anchor Jake Tapper delivered scathing criticism of “influencers” spreading false information about the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, decrying some social media personalities for being “focused more on getting clicks” than aiding in the case.

Tapper spoke about the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Today show anchor Samantha Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, who disappeared on Sunday. On Thursday’s edition of The Lead, the anchor took multiple shots at social media “influencers” who have pushed false information about the case and stymied authorities’ efforts to bring her home.

“We are in what some people call the post-news media era, or in a social media era. So many people who provide ‘information’ are influencers who are focused more on getting clicks and growing an audience than they are in providing accurate information,” said Tapper to CNN chief law enforcement John Miller. “And that reared its head.”

Tapper noted comments from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who slammed the “reckless” reporting of the case at a press conference on Thursday. Nanos pleaded with the public “to be careful of what it is we put out there,” warning that false reporting could endanger the case while calling social media an “ugly world.”

The Lead host questioned the effect of these “unverified, if not completely false claims” on those attempting to find Guthrie.

“Law enforcement had to comment today about a number of unverified if not completely false claims about suspects and evidence to dispel the rumors. And I wonder, what is the real-world result of influencers pushing unverified nonsense for clicks?” asked Tapper. “What’s the impact on the family? What’s the impact on the investigation?”

Though the anchor did not name names, his comments came soon after Ashleigh Banfield, host of the Drop Dead Serious podcast, claimed on Tuesday that an “impeccable” source told her that Guthrie’s son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, married to Guthrie’s daughter Annie, was a suspect in her disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department pushed back on Banfield’s reporting both in a written statement and at the Thursday press conference, where Nanos confirmed the police had not identified a suspect or person of interest in the case.

“The sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation,” the department said in its statement.

Tapper echoed the police’s statement in his comment, criticizing false reporting for stymying the work of law enforcement.

“I would also imagine it would be very time consuming for the family and for law enforcement to have to chase down and tell legacy media, ‘that’s not true, that’s not true, that’s not true,’ instead of actually spending time trying to find who did this,” said Tapper.

He closed the segment by sharing law enforcement tip lines, urging those who may have information to reach out “regardless of false theories making the rounds among influencers.”

Savannah Guthrie issued a heart-wrenching plea for her missing mother in a video on Wednesday, addressing reports of an alleged ransom note by claiming her family was “ready to talk” if given proof “without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her.”

Law enforcement has yet to confirm the credibility of any ransom notes, though there were pressed on the question on Thursday. Investigators announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to Nancy’s return.

Watch above via CNN’s The Lead.

