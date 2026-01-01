The 5 Biggest Takeaways From The Wall Street Journal’s Deep Dive Into Trump’s Health

The Wall Street Journal dropped a comprehensive story about President Donald Trump’s health on Thursday morning that included commentary from the 79-year-old commander-in-chief himself. Here are the five most interesting nuggets from the Journal‘s deep dive.

1. EXCERISE IS ‘BORING’

“I just don’t like it. It’s boring. To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that’s not for me,” explained Trump about his aversion to working out.

“Aside from golf, Trump doesn’t get regular exercise, and he is known to consume a diet heavy on salty and fatty foods, such as hamburgers and french fries,” observed the Journal.

2. HIGH-FIVE CAUSED HAND TO BLEED

“His skin is so delicate that Pam Bondi, now his attorney general, caused his hand to bleed when she nicked him with her ring while giving him a high-five at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee,” reported the Journal, which noted that witnesses were “alarmed” and that it was “one of several instances in which his hand has been cut.”

“The ring hit the back of my hand, and, yes, there was a slight little cut,” Trump admitted.

3. ‘I’M A LITTLE SUPERSTITIOUS’

The president attributed his decision to continue taking large dosages of aspirin against his doctors’ wished to his superstition:

The large dose of aspirin he chooses to take daily has caused him to bruise easily, he said, and he has been encouraged by his doctors to take a lower dose. But Trump has declined to switch because he has been taking it for 25 years. “I’m a little superstitious,” he said in the interview.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart,” mused Trump. “Does that make sense?”

4. SLEEPLESS NIGHTS

Trump’s notoriously poor sleep schedule has not improved during his second term in the White House. From the Journal:

The president has difficulty sleeping well at night, and by his own account is often texting and calling aides at 2 a.m. or later. Several allies described getting text messages from him after he catches up on their Fox News appearances in the wee hours of the morning. “I’ve never been a big sleeper,” Trump said. Sleeping is a particular issue aboard Air Force One, where Trump keeps his advisers awake, according to aides. Top staff take turns sitting with him on long trips, rotating so that others can sleep while one person remains by his side, according to White House officials. The president is known to poke fun at aides for falling asleep.

He also objected to the media’s accusations that he’s fallen asleep during public events.

“I’ll just close. It’s very relaxing to me. Sometimes they’ll take a picture of me blinking, blinking, and they’ll catch me with the blink,” explained the president.

5. TRUMP REMAINS UNFAZED

During his interview with the Journal, the president showed off his signature self-confidence.

“My health is perfect,” he claimed, while attributing his high energy levels to his parents.

“Genetics are very important. And I have very good genetics,” asserted Trump, who in addition to neglecting his medical team’s advice about cutting his aspirin intake, has shed the compression socks he briefly wore to combat his chronic venous insufficiency.

“I didn’t like them,” he explained.