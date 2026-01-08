‘We Take It All Back’: Laura Ingraham and Trump Cabinet Member Retract Michelle Obama Criticism

Laura Ingraham on Wednesday joined Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins in retracting previous criticisms about former First Lady Michelle Obama’s health agenda.

Earlier that day, Rollins and other cabinet members — including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — joined the White House briefing to unveil the Trump administration’s newest dietary guidelines. The guidelines were part of the administration’s mission to “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA).

A key tenet of that agenda is to improve access to healthy foods. Asked by a reporter if eating healthier is more “cost-effective,” Rollins said:

Yes, indeed. That eating healthy for the most part, we’ve got a hundred simulations is actually less expensive. The challenge comes is the access to those healthy foods, especially in parts of America where they have food deserts.”

On The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham brought that moment up and pointed out the fact that Michelle Obama previously referenced food deserts in her own health agenda. Although Republicans — including Ingraham — criticized Michelle at the time, Rollins admitted that she was “correct”:

INGRAHAM: Michelle Obama called them food deserts. I kind of used to poke fun at her for that, but maybe — is she right? ROLLINS: In fact, there’s part of that that’s correct, but here’s how we fix it– INGRAHAM: We take it all back. She’s right.

Food deserts are defined as urban areas with little or no access to affordable or good-quality fresh food. During his campaign, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani faced harsh criticism when he proposed opening city-run grocery stores in areas that fit such a description.

Watch above via Fox News