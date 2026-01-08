Minneapolis Man Who Voted For Trump 3 Times Joins Anti-ICE Protest: ‘They’re Being Tyrants Right Now’

A Minneapolis man who said he voted for Donald Trump three times has joined the anti-ICE protests following the shooting death of his neighbor, Renee Good.

MS NOW’s Alex Tabet, who has been covering the protests since Good was shot and killed by an ICE agent, spoke with “die-hard Trump supporter” Cassius Pryce Thursday, who said he had a message for Trump.

“My message to Trump is, you know, let’s go about it the right way,” Pryce began. ” I know that we’re trying to hit immigration and do the laws with that, but let’s follow the laws. Follow the Constitution. There’s no rewriting that. You know, this is America. This is our community. And they’re coming in, and they’re not following the laws. They’re going about their own way. It’s a tyrant — They’re being tyrants right now. They’re doing things that they’re not supposed to that is inhumane. And they’re hurting people. They’re killing people. And it needs to stop.”

Pryce continued, saying he was “disappointed” that Trump was “turning the story” to fit his own narrative.

“This is not what happened. Obviously, if you’ve seen the video, the lady, she did not try to hit Jonathan Ross. She was obviously afraid.”

“This is my neighbor,” Pryce added. “What I am glad about is the community where people came to the vigil, and they showed their support. Minnesota is standing up for what’s right. And I appreciate that.”

Pryce also responded to Vice President JD Vance’s unequivocal support for the ICE agent before a full investigation has been conducted.

“I think that they’re doing a lot of cover ups,” Pryce said of the administration. “And it’s not it’s not okay. Make it right, do what’s good. Do be a good human being. And Minnesota stand up for Minnesota.”

