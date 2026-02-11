Woman Reveals Police ‘Raided’ Her Home Believing Nancy Guthrie Was Inside After Arresting Son-in-Law

A woman in southern Arizona told CNN that her family has “nothing to hide” as law enforcement officers “raided” her home on Tuesday night as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, after her son-in-law was detained.

Speaking to CNN late Tuesday, the Rio Rico resident said deputies and federal agents descended on her property after acting on a tip and court order. Her son-in-law, identified only as “Carlos,” had been arrested earlier that afternoon at a traffic stop around 60 miles from Guthrie’s home.

After hours of questioning, he was released shortly after midnight, claiming during an interview with ABC15 that he was innocent.

Both the son-in-law and mother-in-law told the media that they were unaware of who Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, was.

As authorities searched the house, a CNN crew on the ground in Arizona talked to the woman.

She told reporters: “They came out telling us that they had somebody gave a tip that the lady was in my house. I don’t know her name. We don’t know. We don’t know her at all. I don’t know who she is. I don’t know anything about her. They only said that they gave a tip that she was in my house. And I told them, you can go in and search my house there’s nobody there. I have nothing to hide, there’s nobody in my house, and I don’t know what’s going on.”

Asked whether there was anyone in her family who may know Guthrie, she continued: “No! They’re investigating my son-in-law. He’s not – had nothing to do with that either. I don’t know.”

“What is his name?” a reporter asked.

“Carlos,” she replied, adding, “He doesn’t have nothing to do with it either. I don’t know what’s going on. What else to say? They’re just invading my property. I told them. They’re going in and out my house, taking a lot of pictures and everything. I mean, like I told them, we’re not hiding anything. I give them permission to go and search there’s nothing in my house you won’t find anything because we don’t have nothing to hide.”

Asked again about her son, she repeated: “He has nothing to do with it.”

The reporters then asked whether he might know who Guthrie was, but she said she had told the FBI that she had not read into the story, despite seeing it on Facebook: “I didn’t read what was going on with her because I don’t know her, and I don’t have the right to.”

She then detailed the moment that officers arrived at her residence after her son-in-law’s arrest and claimed that the officers did not have a warrant and that they had handcuffed her son, who was in the house at the time.

“I was coming from Tucson when they had my son outside the house. They broke in my house without a warrant or nothing. They broke my door. They went inside my house. My son was playing Nintendo. He had his headphones on. They got him and put him in handcuffs and took him outside,” she said, adding that despite her insistence, officers did not produce a search warrant for the property.

Watch above via CNN.

