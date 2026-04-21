‘What?!’ Piers Morgan Shocked at Jesse Watters for ‘Almost’ Agreeing With His Trump Criticism

Piers Morgan was shocked on Tuesday when Fox News host Jesse Watters said he was almost in agreement with the Uncensored host’s criticism of President Donald Trump’s handling of the war in Iran.

Morgan joined The Five to discuss, among other topics, Trump’s ongoing conflict with Iran and his Tuesday announcement that he would be extending the two-week ceasefire with the country, hours before it was set to expire. The Iranian foreign ministry said earlier on Tuesday that it had not decided whether to participate in continued talks in Pakistan, though Trump claimed he was extending the deadline in order to allow Iran’s leaders to “come up with a unified proposal.”

Morgan said that he had “no idea” what the current state of affairs with the war was, claiming the ongoing confusion and economic damage the conflict was creating meant that Trump should “get out of this as fast as” he could. Watters claimed he partially agreed with Morgan, shocking the Uncensored host.

Read their exchange below:

I actually posted about twenty minutes ago on X that I speak with absolute certainty and authority here when I say I have no idea what is now happening in the Iran war, which I think is probably the intellectually honest position. I’m not entirely sure President Trump has complete control over what is happening here, either, and that should concern him, and it concerns me. I think the problem here is that America and Israel combined obviously have the most powerful military the world has ever seen. I think that is inarguable. And they have inflicted enormous damage on the military side in this war. But there has been an asymmetric war which has been going on involving a little stretch of water, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Iranians have been attacking their Gulf neighbors in a horribly effective manner, which has really damaged the business model of those Gulf states going forward, which relies on safety and sunshine and tourism and sport and entertainment and so on. So there is a lot going on here, and every time President Trump says something with any certainty, the Iranians immediately deny all knowledge of this. Who knows what the truth is? You know, what we do know is the initial plan to potentially effect regime change has not happened. I don’t think it’s going to happen. There is no sign of a public uprising in Iran, and it’s all coming down to the Strait of Hormuz at the moment, and the economic damage to the Iranians is clear, and clearly, they’ve got a big problem there. Both the economic and political damage for President Trump is also a peril, I think, to him. And he’s aware of that. It’s a ticking clock for the midterms. I saw the latest polling at the weekend and it made pretty grim reading. Most Americans are not in favor of this war. They would rather the president focus on domestic agenda, and they want this over. My advice to President Trump, I’ve known him twenty years, I think he’s got a very good deal making brain, but my advice is get out of this as fast as you can, and in the most clean way you can, because the longer it goes on, the worse it gets for everybody. KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Yeah, but Jesse, I mean, when you are talking about things going on for a long time, it was forty seven years that Iran was endeavoring to build a nuclear weapon, and what we just wait for it to be built and then essentially give them all sorts of protections of nuclear weapon? WATTERS: Yeah, I’m almost agreeing with Piers but not completely. MORGAN: Whoa. Whoa, what? MCENANY: Oh! MORGAN: Whoa? Sorry? MCENANY: Newsflash. MORGAN: I have been away a long time. WATTERS: Not long enough.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!