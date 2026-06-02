‘I’ll Probably Grit My Teeth and Vote for Him’: Maine Democrats Give Graham Platner a Pass on His ‘Mistakes’

Despite a pile-up of controversies, several Maine voters told CBS they will still be voting for Senate candidate Graham Platner (D) in the state’s primary election.

Correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns interviewed several voters during a segment that ran on CBS Mornings on Tuesday.

“I’ll probably grit my teeth and vote for him, because I’m a Democrat,” a man named David Perez told her.

Another voter named Maritza Frost said she was able to “separate what somebody is doing in their personal life and the mistakes — or whatever — that they’ve done from how they run politically.”

And another woman said she doesn’t “think any differently” about Platner after news broke last weekend that he sexted with several women who were not his wife; Platner’s campaign confirmed the sexually explicit messages.

Of the CBS interviewees, one man stood out from the pack, saying he didn’t plan on voting for Platner anyway.

New: Many voters CBS spoke to in Maine tells us Platner’s latest controversy isn’t changing their vote. But this race will be long, and hasn’t even really started yet. Our @CBSMornings piece this morning, with reporting from @aaronlarnavarro in Portland: pic.twitter.com/0zOD5lBRNH — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) June 2, 2026

The sexting report added to the issues that have sullied Platner’s Senate bid.

He infamously had a Nazi SS “Totenkopf” symbol tattooed on his chest, which he has since covered up. Platner has denied it was a Nazi tattoo, arguing it was merely a skull and crossbones tattoo he got while serving in the military.

A ton of unsettling posts Platner made on Reddit have also been uncovered during his campaign.

Platner’s wife Amy Gertner slammed the mainstream press last weekend, hours after The Wall Street Journal broke the news about his sexts. The press should be focused on bigger issues than her husband’s sex life, Gertner vented.

“It makes me really angry, disappointed, and I find it really shameful that there’s a group of media outlets and people who are willing to spread gossip, instead of talking about real issues that Graham is running on, like healthcare and education and childcare,” Gertner said in a video posted to X.

Platner made similar comments, saying the “establishment press” was trying to “rip apart” his marriage.

Polls show he remains the heavy favorite in next week’s Democratic primary.

Watch above.

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