‘You Can’t Ignore That’: Fox News Legal Analyst Paul Mauro Praises Muslim Who Intervened During Anti-Semitic Terror Attack

Fox News’ Paul Mauro showered Ahmed al Ahmed, the 43-year-old man who intervened and disarmed one of the perpetrators of Sunday evening’s terror attack on a group of Jews celebrating Hanukkah together in Australia, with praise during a Monday morning segment on America’s Newsroom.

Mauro’s comments came after anchor Dana Perino asked: “Could you talk about the bravery of the bystander that sees the father shooting and disarms him?”

The former NYPD inspector replied:

Yeah, you see these things where bystanders just step up in the most unexpected ways. And you know, a good aspect of it is the fact that it turns out he’s a Muslim as well. And, you know, you can’t ignore that nuance. And that came out fairly early, and I think that that was an important fact to get out from the media. I think the thing that struck me is he doesn’t shoot the father. He doesn’t shoot the main perpetrator here. Now, at least under American law, certainly in New York, you would have been justified in doing so. Why? Because he’s already demonstrated that he’s a danger to others. So as a result, as he goes back towards his son, who’s the other shooter, you have to be saying to yourself: “Is he gonna pick up another gun? Is he gonna start shooting again?” And yet the guy showed amazing restraint. He doesn’t shoot the main shooter that he sees as that shooter flees, and in fact he subsequently takes two rounds himself, one to his hand and one to his arm. A real hero, God bless him.

Mauro had previously made a similar point in an X post that read: “When I ran counter-terrorism ops for NYPD, among my best detectives, bosses, and analysts were Muslim officers and civilians. Just as the PD used Italians vs the mafia, they were an enormous source of insight and expertise. I’m a broken record on this.”

The two gunmen responsible for the attack — a father and a son — killed at least 15 people and injured dozens more.

