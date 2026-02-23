‘You Rarely Hear Trump Admit Things Like This’: Stephanie Ruhle Stunned by President’s Acknowledgement

Stephanie Ruhle was taken aback by comments from President Donald Trump, who glumly recognized that he’s been receiving poor reviews in the polls.

On Monday’s 11th Hour on MS NOW, Ruhle pointed to remarks the president made hours earlier at the White House.

“I want to play a moment from the president speaking earlier today, where it almost seemed like he acknowledged his dismal polling numbers,” Ruhle said. “Watch this.”

“Our people have been incredible,” Trump said. “The job they’ve done. And they take nothing but abuse. But, you know, they’re sort of pretty hardened to that, I think, because they know they’re doing the right thing. It just amazes me that there’s not more support out there. It’s just, we actually have a silent support.”

“You rarely hear Trump admit things like this,” Ruhle reacted before turning to Dave Weigel of Semafor. “Is it a sign of just how bad things are?”

“I wasn’t sure exactly what he was referring to there, but I interpreted it more as the visible support in the streets, in the public square for his agenda,” Weigel replied. “And he doesn’t see that. Yes, he’s gone back out into states he won to ostensibly help Republicans. But this is a quandary. A lot of Republicans talk about where are these people coming from who are protesting us everywhere we go? Where are the respectful crowds showing up to cheer what we’re doing? It sounded like a reference to that.”

Weigel added, “He resents the TV image going to people opposing him because he thinks it’s fake. And he thinks the real America is silent.”

Recent polling shows Trump’s approval rating consistently underwater. His numbers on specific issues are also poor, even those that were once strengths, such as immigration and the economy.

Watch above via MS NOW.

