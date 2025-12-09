Twins Arrested for Plot to Hang ‘Tyrant’ Trump Official and Shoot ICE Officers

Twin brothers from New Jersey were arrested on Tuesday for plotting to hang Tricia McLaughlin, the Assistant for Public Affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, and threatening to gun down ICE officers.

DHS and the Absecon Police Department SWAT team arrested Ricardo Antonio Roman-Flores and Emilio Roman-Flores after they conspired to murder McLaughlin.

“We Americans should find you, tar you, feather you, and hang you as we did to anyone serving tyrants before the Revolutionary War,” one of the brothers posted on X.

The other, in a response to McLaughlin on X, said the Second Amendment was made for “moments like this. Shoot ICE on sight.”

Emilio Roman-Flores was charged with the following: unlawful possession of an assault weapon, possession of prohibited weapons, conspiracy terroristic threats, criminal coercion, threats, and cyber harassment. His brother was charged with conspiracy terroristic threats.

McLaughlin has made several media appearances this year as the go-to spokeswoman for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Both men are American citizens, DHS said.

“Let this be a warning to anyone who dares threaten or attack our brave law enforcement officers,” acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said in a statement. “We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

DHS, in its arrest announcement, shared the following picture of weapons it confiscated on Tuesday:

Noem has been one of the faces of the Trump Administration’s push to deport illegal immigrants from cities like Los Angeles, Charlotte, and Chicago. Anti-ICE protestors have clashed with officers on a number of occasions this year, including recently during a raid in New York City.

Both of the brothers arrested on Tuesday are being held in jail in Absecon, New Jersey. They are facing federal charges.

Fox News had a brief report on their arrests on Tuesday, which you can watch above.