‘F*cking Disgraceful!’ Tim Walz’s Daughter Vents Trump ‘Unleashed a F*cking Sh*tstorm’ On Her Family By Calling Governor ‘Retarded’

Hope Walz, the daughter of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), lambasted President Donald Trump on Saturday, saying the president’s “cult members” have been “f*cking disgraceful” to her and her family, ever since Trump recently called the governor “seriously retarded.”

“The president calling my dad what he did has unleashed a f*cking sh*tstorm, regarding, like, offensive language towards me, and my family, and specifically my brother,” Hope Walz said in a searing TikTok video on Saturday.

The 24-year-old said she understands that her dad is a public figure and that he will be criticized. But she said the president’s supporters being vile to her brother, who suffers from a non-verbal learning disability, has been especially upsetting.

“When it’s Gus, f*ck-to-the-no,” she said.

Trump, in late November, called Walz “seriously retarded” after “Somalian gangs” have been “completely taking over” Minnesota under his leadership. Similarly, the president ripped Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Wednesday, saying he did not want “garbage” like her moving to the U.S. from Somalia.

Trump’s comments on Omar and Somalis were made a few days after The New York Times reported some Somalis living in Minnesota orchestrated a fraud scheme that, according to federal prosecutors, stole “more than $1 billion in taxpayers’ money.”

Hope Walz on Saturday said she was disturbed the president would talk about her father in such a crass way.

“How is it okay that the president of the United States can call somebody — anybody, doesn’t matter who they are — that? And then all of his frickin’ cult members come and attack those people,” she said.

She said that, since the president’s barb, she and her family have received “absolutely horrendous” direct messages on social media; she also said a jerk drove by and called her family the “R-word” a few days ago.

“You people are f*cking disgraceful,” Hope Walz ended her video by saying. “Shame on you, all of you.”