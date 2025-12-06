Jake Tapper Reminds Miss Universe To Ignore ‘Miserable and Unhappy’ People on Social Media

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Saturday gave a useful piece of advice to the reigning Miss Universe, Mexico’s Fátima Bosch, after she became a lightning rod for controversy.

Several contestants walked out of a pageant event last month in support of Bosch, after an official publicly berated her for failing to post more “promotional content” on her social media.

Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil was forced to apologize after the organization condemned his “malicious” behavior.

“Let’s talk about the video from before the pageant, because the pageant director in the video has now filed a lawsuit in Thailand to the host committee of Miss Universe — denies that he use the word ‘dumbhead.’ They said he used the word ‘damage.’ Despite the controversy, how did it feel to have so many of your fellow contestants support you in that walk out?” Tapper asked.

Bosch said she was grateful for the support of the other contestants and people online.

“And then it was really weird because it’s like, you have all the support of the world. And then you won, and you have all the hate. So it’s like so so much to deal, you know?”

Tapper asked incredulously, “Then you won and you have all the hate?”

Bosch continued that she was targeted with hateful social media posts.

“Oh, you have got to not pay attention to social media!” Tapper exclaimed. “I don’t even know how many of those are real people versus bots versus people that are paid versus people that are just miserable and unhappy. What, like — do you go online and say nasty things to people? I don’t!”

Tapper continued, “So, what kind of person does it? You need to just get just put up the filters and don’t read any of that. The world is behind you. You’re an inspiration. We don’t normally cover the Miss Universe pageant. This is a very special thing because of you and what you stand for and your courage and also your mission of female empowerment.”

Bosch was visibly moved and thanked Tapper for his kind words.

Watch the clip above via CNN.