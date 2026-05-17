WATCH: Navy Fighter Jets Crash Together and Plummet to the Ground in Air Show Disaster

Jarring footage captured the moment two Navy fighter jets collided in midair and crashed to the ground during an air show in Idaho on Sunday.

The clip obtained by Fox News showed the two EA-18G Growler jets hitting each other about two miles north of the Mountain Home Air Force Base, where the Gunfighter Skies Air Show was taking place for the second straight day.

Viewers could see the two jets look like they were locked in a momentary wrestling match in the sky before both turned downward; flames and smoke then started to burst from the jets as they plummeted to the ground.

The site of four parachutes bursting open as the planes crashed could also be seen. Big Weekend Show co-host Jason Chaffetz reported the good news that all four crew members successfully ejected and were being treated by medical personnel.

“Miraculous,” Chaffetz added. “Thank goodness those four were able to eject. Amazing.”

A huge plume of smoke could be seen on camera after the two planes hit the earth.

The crash happened around 12:10 Mountain Time. Local cops announced the rest of the event was canceled about an hour later.

Attendee David Katz told Fox News Digital that he and his family “saw the smoke and fireball” when the two plans collided. “One of the planes was impacted and started burning in the air,” he added.

Sunday’s crash comes a few days after a U.S. Air Force pilot told CNN about the “pretty miraculous” rescue of 11 plane crash survivors off the coast of the Bahamas.

Watch above via Fox News.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!