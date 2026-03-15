WATCH: Sinners Director Ryan Coogler Wins First Oscar for Best Original Screenplay

Ryan Coogler earned the first Oscar of his career on Sunday night when he won the Best Original Screenplay for Sinners, the blockbuster horror flick he also directed and co-produced last year.

Coogler received a warm embrace from Sinners star and frequent collaborator Michael B. Jordan as he made his way to the stage at the 98th annual Academy Awards to receive his trophy. He accepted the award from Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans before joking to the crowd he would try to keep it short and sweet, but that was difficult considering where he comes from.

“I grew up in Oakland, originally” Coogler said. “We can talk a lot.”

That drew some cheers from the crowd. He then started thanking people involved with the film, from the stars to the cast to Warner Bros.

“You all are winners in my book!” Coogler saluted them.

He then thanked his wife and parents before acknowledging his kids watching at home.

“Memories are all we have, I hope I’ve given you some great ones,” he said. “And when dad becomes just a memory, I want ya’ll to remember this one thing: I love ya’ll more than anything.”

Coogler had been nominated for an Oscar four other times in his career, including for Best Picture for 2021’s Judas and the Black Messiah. He has a chance to rack up several more awards on Sunday, though, considering Sinners set a record with 16 Academy Award nominations.

Betting and prediction markets have Sinners as the second-most likely movie to win Best Picture on Sunday, but its odds are well below frontrunner One Battle After Another. Sinners has a 11% chance of winning according to the odds on Kalshi, which means a $100 bet would win $910; One Battle from Paul Thomas Anderson has an 89% chance of being named the best movie of the year.

Other major awards handed out so far include Best Supporting Actress, which Amy Madigan won for her role in Weapons.

Watch above via ABC.

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