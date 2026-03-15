Amy Madigan won the first big Oscar of the night at the 98th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, earning the trophy for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Weapons.

Madigan was the betting favorite heading into the show — her odds were -120, meaning you would have to bet $120 to win $100 — but she faced stiff competition that included Teyana Taylor from One Battle After Another, Wunmi Mosaku from Sinners, and both Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning from Sentimental Value; Taylor had the next-best odds to win at +230.

The second time turned out to be the charm for Madigan on Sunday, after she was first nominated for a Best Supporting Actress award back in 1985 for the Gene Hackman flick Twice in a Lifetime. Madigan gave her husband Ed Harris a big hug before heading to the stage to receive her award. Stars like Michael B. Jordan and Jacob Elordi could be seen cheering Madigan on as she made her way to the stage.

“This is great,” Madigan told the crowd at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The 75-year-old admitted she was a bit “flummoxed” and that her “legs were shaking” from winning the award. But she gave a shoutout to the women she was up against for the award, as well as thanked Warner Bros., Weapons director Zach Cregger, and her daughter.

“But the most important is my beloved Ed,” she said, which drew a round of applause from the crowd. “He’s been with me forever, and that’s a long ass time, and none of this wouldn’t mean anything if he wasn’t by my side.”

She accepted the award shortly after host Conan O’Brien opened the show with a joke about President Donald Trump and the files tied to dead sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

O’Brien joked that even though there were no Brits nominated for Best Actor, they were one or two steps ahead when it comes to Epstein.

“That there are no British actors nominated for Best Actor or Best Actress. Yeah, a British spokesperson said, yeah, well, at least we arrest our pedophiles,” O’Brien said.

Watch above.

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