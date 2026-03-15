The Oscars had its seventh tie on Sunday, with two winners being announced for Best Live Action Short Film and presenter Kumail Nanjiani warning the crowd not to “panic.”

While presenting the award for Best Live Action Short Film on Sunday, Nanjiani, star of films like Eternals and Big Sick, and had to tell the crowd not to panic because it was one of the ceremony’s only ties in history.

“It’s a tie. I’m not joking. It’s actually a tie, so everyone calm down. We’re going to get through this. Focus up. Calm down. Remain calm. I am going to name one winner. They’ll come up, accept their award, and then I’ll come back and name another winner. And then they’ll accept their reward. Okay? Here we go,” Nanjiani said.

The two awards went to Sam A. Davis and Jack Platt for The Singers and for Natalie Musteata and Alexandre Singh Two People Exchanging Saliva.

In Academy Award history, there have only been a handful of times there has been a tie. In the six times before Sunday night, there were ties in 1932 for Best Actor (Fredric Marsh for Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Wallace Beery for The Champ), 1949 for Best Documentary Short Film (A Chance to Live and So Much So Little), 1968 for Best Actress (Katharine Hepburn for The Lion in Winter and Barbra Streisand for Funny Girl), 1986 for Best Documentary (Artie Shaw: Time Is All You’ve Got and Down and Out in America), 1994 for Best Live Action Short Film (Franz Kafka’s It’s a Wonderful Life and Trevor), and 2012 for Sound Editing (Skyfall and Zero Dark Thirty).

Conan O’Brien hosted Sunday’s Oscars, opening the oscars with a stinging reference to convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein and a dig at President Donald Trump.

Watch above via ABC.

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