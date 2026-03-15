Billy Crystal led a moving memoriam segment on Sunday’s Oscars, paying tribute to his friend and colleague, director Rob Reiner.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were stabbed to death in December in their California home. Their son, Nick Reiner, was arrested and charged with first degree murders for the crimes. The Reiners were reportedly at the home of Oscars host Conan O’Brien shortly before the murders.

Crystal, who starred in When Harry Met Sally for Reiner, came out on Sunday and led the in memoriam segment by paying tribute to his friend. The segment ended with a number of actors from Reiner’s films coming on the stage to pay respects.

Crystal said:

I first met Rob Reiner in 1975, when I was cast as his best friend in an episode of All in the Family. And it went so well. Rob said, you know, it was fun playing your best friend, why don’t we keep it going? And it was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller. His first film is This is Spinal Tap. Yes. You could stop right there. The hilarious and brilliant Machiavelli with the comedy was turned up to 11. Then John Cusack and Daphne Zuniga in The Pursuit of Love in The Sure Thing. And then he beautifully portrays the pain of boys about to become men in Stand By Me. Next, the inconceivable tale of true love and rodents of unusual size. Revenge, a gentle giant, sword fights, and an old miracle man and his wife and The Princess Bride. Then, with an Oscar-nominated Nora Ephron script, Bruno Kirby, Carrie Fisher, Meg Ryan, and myself… Audiences then lined up to see his funny, charming films, so he gave them Misery, a psycho drama and an Oscar for Kathy Bates playing the psycho in that drama. Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom thriller, a Best Picture nominee.

Watch above via ABC.

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