Trump Shades Ted Cruz In Quip About Putting Him On the Supreme Court: ‘Get Him The Hell Out of the Senate’

President Donald Trump shaded Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) while doing introductions at an Oval Office event on Monday for his “Trump Accounts.”

While going through the long list of people who worked on the new savings accounts for young Americans, Trump eventually got to Cruz and recalled their 2016 GOP presidential primary.

Trump called him a “very tough competitor” but added “we became friends” before suggesting that he may one day nominate him to the Supreme Court. Trump joked in his remarks that Cruz would get an easy Senate confirmation to the high court because Senate Democrats would be so elated to be rid of him.

“He’s done a wonderful job as a senator, highly respected. In fact, somebody said, would you ever appoint him to the United States Supreme Court? Because he’s a brilliant lawyer, Ted,” Trump said, adding:

They said, well, he’s the only one I can think of that’s going to get 100 votes. All Republicans will vote for him. All Democrats will vote him because they want to get him the hell out of the Senate. No, if I was having a hard time with getting the votes, I would appoint Ted Cruz. I get 100 percent, a guarantee.

Cruz later spoke and raised some eyebrows himself by thanking Trump for “getting rid of that ridiculous red card.”

Cruz was referring to reports, which Trump confirmed later during the Q&A following the event, that he called the head of FIFA and asked for a review of the red card that would have barred U.S. Men’s National Team star Folarin Balogun from playing in the World Cup match against Belgium on Monday. The reports of Trump intervening led to a quick appeal on the red card being overturned from Belgium and swift accusations of corruption aimed at both Trump and FIFA.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

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