‘You Didn’t Miss the Story, You Lied!’ Adam Carolla Shreds Tony Dokoupil Over Media Trust Campaign

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Adam Carolla went scorched earth on new CBS Evening News anchor Tony Dokoupil for his promo clip lamenting Americans “do not trust” the mainstream media like they used to, saying it would have been much more effective if he was honest about how the press botched big stories in recent years.

Carolla gave a play-by-play breakdown of the video on the Sunday episode of his podcast. CBS promoted the clip last week to tease Dokoupil’s Evening News debut, alongside a list of 5 principles his program would follow.

“On too many stories, the press has missed the story. Because we’ve taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American,” Dokoupil said.

Carolla had his crew pause the clip so he could weigh in.

“You didn’t miss the story, you lied about the story!” he said. “And yes, you did listen to advocates — by the way, you’re not supposed to listen to advocates. You’re supposed to go do the research and crunch the numbers, not listen to people who work for this organization or that organization with an agenda.”

The veteran podcaster pointed to stories he said the media screwed up. Carolla listed Hunter Biden’s laptop, President Joe Biden’s cognitive health while in office, and COVID-19, saying it was “all sh*t they lied about.”

"On too many stories, the press has missed the story. Because we've taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you." That changes now. The new CBS Evening News… pic.twitter.com/NKdvRJjYCS — CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil (@CBSEveningNews) January 1, 2026

He also mocked Dokoupil for his comment about the media ignoring the “average American.”

“You don’t need to talk to the Average American, either! You’re a news organization! Does COVID kill healthy kids? No. Okay, we got our answer,” Carolla said. “You don’t have to talk to kids, you don’t need to talk to the average American, you don’t need to talk to advocates.”

Carolla added, “Go do some fucking work! Don’t talk to me, go do some journalism-ing.”

His rant came after he said CBS News boss Bari Weiss sent him the video last week. Carolla said the two are “friendly” and that Weiss would like him to write a column for The Free Press, but that did not stop him from ripping Dokoupil’s video.

“These people, here’s what they do: It’s funny, In their attempt to clawback some legitimacy, they lie again,” he said. “And what I need to hear is a mea culpa and explain to me what you did and what happened and now we need to move on.”

He continued, “We can’t say we lied, we’re a news organization. so they do this thing where [they say] ‘We got a few things wrong.'”

Carolla compared it to always being shortchanged by the local liquor store and the owner blaming it on the cash register. He said if that were the case, he would sometimes get more money than he was owed back, not always less.

The comic said it was the same issue with the press: they always make a mistake with a liberal bent.

Watch above.