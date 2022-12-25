167 Passengers Evacuated From JetBlue Plane at JFK Airport After Fire Reported on Board

As America’s airports contend with harsh winter storms and the holiday rush, a fire emergency forced over 160 passengers to disembark a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Fire department officials told the media that on Christmas Eve, a JetBlue flight from Barbados landed at the airport and was evacuated shortly afterward via emergency slides. One hundred and sixty-seven people were removed from the plane, including 5 with minor injuries.

The New York City Fire Department and emergency medical services were called to JFK Airport’s Terminal 5 on Saturday night, and reports indicate that the incident was caused when a customer’s electronic device malfunctioned and started to smoke. Reports varied, however, on whether the device was a laptop or a phone charger.

“On Saturday, JetBlue flight 662 with service from Bridgetown, Barbados (BGI) was evacuated shortly after landing at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) due to reports of a customer’s malfunctioning electronic device or battery,” said company spokesperson Derek Dombrowski. “Safety is always our number one priority, and we are investigating this incident in coordination with the [Federal Aviation Administration] and [National Transportation Safety Board].”

The emergency situation comes as airlines around the country have been struggling to accommodate holiday travelers despite the massive demand and the cold weather. Thousands of flights have been delayed or canceled this weekend, throwing holiday weekend plans into disarray for Americans nationwide.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com