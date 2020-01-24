The U.S. Department of Defense on Friday announced at a press conference that 34 American troops were diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury as a result of Iran’s recent missile attack on a U.S.-Iraqi base in the region.

In Davos, Switzerland, President Donald Trump spoke this past Wednesday about the injuries, which he billed as minor. “I heard they had headaches,” he said.

“I don’t consider them very serious injuries relative to other injuries I have seen,” Trump told reporters.

According to The New York Times, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman noted that a total of eight out of the 34 service members diagnosed have returned to the United States for treatment.

