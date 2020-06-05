comScore

57 Buffalo Cops Resign in ‘Solidarity’ With Officers Who Face Suspension After Getting Caught Pushing a 75-Year-Old Man

By KJ EdelmanJun 5th, 2020, 4:51 pm

Buffalo Police Knock Elderly Man to the Ground

Fifty-seven Buffalo police officers, the entire department’s emergency response team, have resigned in “solidarity” with two officers who have been suspended for brutally pushing a 75-year-old man to the ground unprovoked Thursday night.

Members of the squad are seen in the graphic viral video walking past the man as he bled on the ground without attending to him. After one officer tried to help the man, the video showed another officer motioning to keep walking.

The police department initially characterized the incident as a “skirmish” where “one person was injured when he tripped & fell.” When video of the incident went viral, the two officers were suspended without pay. The man who’s seen bleeding from his ear is in stable condition.

PBA union President John Evans wrote “they have tried to fuck over these guys like I have never seen in 54 years” and that the two officers “do not deserve to be vilified or treated like criminals,” according to an  email obtained by Madison Carter, a reporter from Buffalo’s CBS affiliate.

The news drew a ton of reaction:

